Jason Walter Cook, born June 10, 1983, beloved son of Steve and Laura Cook, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2023. He was a loving father who will be remembered by his daughter Julia, his brother Jeremy (Meredith), many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jason was an Ultra Marathon runner who qualified to run in the 2020 Boston Marathon. He was a gifted musician who performed in Sedona, Telluride, NAU, and University of Arizona bands. He was a kind soul who found zest in each day while dispensing compassion and care to all he encountered. He knew how to create a spark to make each day memorable.