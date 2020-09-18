× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jarrett Shughart, 31, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Jarrett was born on July 17, 1989, in Phoenix to Rosie and David Shughart. He spent his younger years in Phoenix and then moved to Munds Park, Arizona, where he spent most of his childhood and then moved into Flagstaff. Jarrett attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Flagstaff Middle School and spent much of his time in the outdoors hunting, camping and off roading. He then attended Flagstaff High School where he was a four-year varsity letterman in football and president of his senior class. Jarrett then attended Arizona State University, where he became a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

After Arizona State, Jarrett returned home and became a police officer with the Flagstaff Police Department. Jarrett truly loved being a police officer, as well as his fellow police officers. In 2016, he was awarded the department Medal of Courage, and in 2017 he was named the Elks Club Officer of the Year, upon being nominated by his peers for outstanding work ethic, positive attitude, and professionalism. Also, he was recently assigned to the department accident reconstruction team.