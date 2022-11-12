Janetlee Jones

SUNRISE 6.21.1957 SUNSET 11.05.2022

Janetlee was the fourth daughter of five, born at Hawthorne Community Hospital to Jean Graham (Avon Salesperson) and William Harper Black (Milkman). Janetlee worked, doing what she does best, helping others in the retail industry(s) of PICK N SAVE, WALMART INC. and NATURAL GROCERS by Vitamin Cottage.

Janetlee was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist where her husband is also a DEACON. Janetlee gave her life to CHRIST in the presence of Pastor Clayton and the deacons of Springhill and became a faithful member of Springhill until her death.

Janetlee (Doodlelyn) spent her off time with her dogs, “Family”, decorating for the holidays, camping at Cave Springs in Sedona, AZ and Cruising the high seas.

Glam-Ma was Janetlee’s last title, because she truly enjoyed spending time with her children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren any time she could.

“Doodlelyn” was preceded in death by her sister Roberta Fukui and mother Jean Black.

Janetlee leaves behind a husband, three daughters, one son, three sisters, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends that are like “Kinfolk”.

Visitation will be Friday, November 18th at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com