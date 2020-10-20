Janet Parker

Janet Elaine Parker, 84, lost her battle with lung cancer on October 9, 2020. She was born September 1, 1936 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. She found her way to Flagstaff, Arizona where she met and married Kenney Parker. They shared 51 wonderful years. Janet is deeply loved and will be missed by her husband Kenney, her sister Marilyn Smith and brother Don Grant, her children Trudy Roach, Cricket (John) Sayers, Karen (James) Macks, Keith (Lisa) Parker and Kurt Parker, her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Graveside service will be held at Flagstaff's Citizen Cemetery on Thursday October 22 at noon. A Celebration of Life to honor Janet will be November 1 at noon in Clarkdale, Arizona at 590 Skyline Drive. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to lung cancer research in Janet's name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.