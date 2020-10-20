 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet Parker
0 entries

Janet Parker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Janet Elaine Parker, 84, lost her battle with lung cancer on October 9, 2020. She was born September 1, 1936 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. She found her way to Flagstaff, Arizona where she met and married Kenney Parker. They shared 51 wonderful years. Janet is deeply loved and will be missed by her husband Kenney, her sister Marilyn Smith and brother Don Grant, her children Trudy Roach, Cricket (John) Sayers, Karen (James) Macks, Keith (Lisa) Parker and Kurt Parker, her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Graveside service will be held at Flagstaff's Citizen Cemetery on Thursday October 22 at noon. A Celebration of Life to honor Janet will be November 1 at noon in Clarkdale, Arizona at 590 Skyline Drive. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to lung cancer research in Janet's name.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News