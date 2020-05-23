Janet M. Bierman, 71 passed away peacefully with family members by her side on Sunday March 29,2020.
Janet was born on January 26, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio, to William and Claire Huesing. She and husband Leonard grew up and lived there until 1972 when they moved to Arizona and started a family. They had three children, Caine, Lisa, and Claire.
While raising the children, Janet worked at McDonald's East for 19 years. She dedicated herself to her work and her family. She was also very active in the community passionately advocating for persons with special needs. For fun Janet loved to sew and bake. She was known for her incredible cakes.
Janet is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leonard Bierman, her daughters Lisa and Claire, and granddaughter Jasmine of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is survived by her mother Claire Huesing of Hamilton, Ohio, her siblings Eddie Huesing, Eugene Huesing, Frank Huesing, Marian Klamo, John Huesing, and Elizabeth Huesing, of Hamilton, Ohio. Additionally Janet is survived by numerous nieces and nephews of Hamilton, Ohio.
Janet is preceded in death by her father William J. Huesing of Hamilton, Ohio and her son, Caine Bierman of Flagstaff, Arizona.
Janet was a remarkable woman, mother, and grandmother who impacted all the lives she touched. She was always helping those in need, and through her traits she taught lessons of love, strength, determination, and compassion to all who knew her. Janet is loved by a huge circle of family and friends, and will be greatly missed. There will be a privately held ceremony for family at her home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.