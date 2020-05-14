× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Janet Lucile Allen, 75, died May 10, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side in Flagstaff, AZ.

Janet was born in Winslow, AZ to O.B. and Lucile Olson. She graduated from Winslow High School in 1962. She attended Baylor University for one year and then transferred to Arizona State College (NAU) and earned a Nursing degree in 1966.

Janet married Bryon Lynn Allen on December 19, 1964, in Winslow, AZ. They resided in Flagstaff, while she earned her degree.

She worked as a Medical-Surgical Staff Nurse at Flagstaff Community Hospital in 1966. Then she worked as an Office Nurse for Dr. Caskey in 1967-1968. Janet wanted to spend as much time with her children as possible, so she decided to work as a school nurse for Flagstaff Unified School district from 1968-2002. She retired as the Nursing Supervisor for the district

Janet was very involved in the community and her church. She served on the board and acted as President of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, was appointed by Judge Garbarino as a member of the Foster Care Review Board, was a founding member of Trinity Heights Methodist Church, and traveled to Mexico and other areas to perform immunization clinics.