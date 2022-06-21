Jane Oliver was born in Kokomo, Indiana to Raymond and Elvina "Barney" Hynds on May 14, 1951. She grew up working in the family drug store and studied Nursing at Purdue. She remained in Lafayette, Indiana and worked up to Nursing Administration at Home Hospital. She also formed many life-long friendships during that time. In 1986 she moved to Flagstaff to marry one of those friends - Richard Oliver - who was working at Lowell Observatory. She worked on the Safety Team at W. L. Gore, and later was in charge of Employee Health at FMC.
Jane died on June 15, 2022 at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix. She is survived by her husband, brother Russell Hynds (Sarah), sister Sandra Wright (Mark), nephews Wesley Wright (Stephanie), Nathaniel Wright, and Thomas Vitron, nieces Sara Wright and Christine Vitron, and Great Nephew Liam Wright. She also leaves a large circle of close friends and two very spoiled cats. Jane always loved the ocean and asked that her ashes be scattered there. "If you want to visit me, come to the ocean." A Celebration of Jane's life will be held in Spring of 2023 - contact Richard Oliver for details. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.