Jane Oliver was born in Kokomo, Indiana to Raymond and Elvina "Barney" Hynds on May 14, 1951. She grew up working in the family drug store and studied Nursing at Purdue. She remained in Lafayette, Indiana and worked up to Nursing Administration at Home Hospital. She also formed many life-long friendships during that time. In 1986 she moved to Flagstaff to marry one of those friends - Richard Oliver - who was working at Lowell Observatory. She worked on the Safety Team at W. L. Gore, and later was in charge of Employee Health at FMC.