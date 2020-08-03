You have permission to edit this article.
James M. Youngs (July 28, 1956 - July 24, 2020) . James passed away on 24 July, 2020 of cancer. He graduated from Westminster High School in Westminster, CO. After several career choices, Jim began his career with the United States Postal Service in Flagstaff, AZ. He worked as a rural letter carrier from 1991 to 2017. He missed his loyal customers and wanted to say good-bye. There will be a family-only grave site ceremony on Aug 7, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of James Youngs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

