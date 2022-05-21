James Schmidt

James R. Schmidt, affectionately known as Jim, was born in Evansville, Indiana, Aug 20, 1939, to Richard and Elenor Schmidt. He left this world to his heavenly home after a brief illness on December 24, 2021. He grew up in Burbank, CA, and attended college at Northern Arizona University where he graduated with his BS in Education and Science and an MA in Education. He met the love of his life, Charlotte Biles at NAU. They married in 1962 and made Flagstaff their home for 57 years. Three years ago they moved to Gilbert, AZ.

Jim proudly served his country in the Army from 1959 to 1965. He spent 31 years with Flagstaff Public Schools until retirement in January, 1994. During that time he served as Supervisor, Assistant Principal, Principal, elementary and secondary teacher. After retirement he worked various jobs at Camp Colton, Youth Conservation Corps, construction, fire suppression, Forest Service, and Flagstaff Police Department performing graffiti eradication. He slipped in traveling, hunting and fishing whenever he could.

If you knew Jim you knew he loved his Lord, his family and friends and his garden. He was blessed in all 4. He put Christ at the head of his household. As members of Mt. Calvary Jim and Charlotte were involved with leading the youth group and Jim served as an elder for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, of 59 years; Daughters Beth (Lee) Schuster, Flagstaff, AZ, and Kathy (David) Thomas, Prescott Valley, AZ; and Son, JD (Danyale) Schmidt; Sister Carol (Ron) Logan of Florida; Brother, David (Lynne) Schmidt of California; Dan (Fran) Biles (brother-in-law) of California; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 28, 2022, at Mt. Calvary at 11:00, visitation from 10 to 11, a light lunch will be served after the service. If you wish to send a memorial gift Jim would like Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2605 N. Ft. Valley Rd.; Flagstaff, AZ 86001, for the Organ Fund or Tell the Next Generation Fund (TTNG), or a charity of your choice.