James Robert Murray

James Robert (Bob) Murray passed away on December 8, 2022 at 96. His legacy is carried on by his 5 children: Gordon Murray, Pat Scheib, Julie Franco, Chris Murray and Len Murray; plus 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a professional photographer and career educator. After serving with the Army Air Corps in WWII, he earned his undergrad degree at Edinboro State College (PA) and his master's at Penn State. He joined Indiana State Teachers College in 1956 where he taught audio-visual instruction. Indiana State became IUP, and Dr Bob's AV class grew into the Communications Media department. In 1968, he and wife Jan moved their family of 7 to Guam where he led the team that established the PBS station there. He returned to work at IUP in 1970 until he retired in 1987 and moved to Arizona. Bob's idea of retirement included working with sons Gordon and Chris in their AV production company, camera club meetings and exhibitions, RV club trips, writing a 500-page autobiography and playing softball twice a week until he was 90.
Bob's ashes will be interned next to Jan, his wife of 63 years, at Desert Palm Presbyterian in Sun City West, AZ.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.