James Robert Murray

Bob was a professional photographer and career educator. After serving with the Army Air Corps in WWII, he earned his undergrad degree at Edinboro State College (PA) and his master's at Penn State. He joined Indiana State Teachers College in 1956 where he taught audio-visual instruction. Indiana State became IUP, and Dr Bob's AV class grew into the Communications Media department. In 1968, he and wife Jan moved their family of 7 to Guam where he led the team that established the PBS station there. He returned to work at IUP in 1970 until he retired in 1987 and moved to Arizona. Bob's idea of retirement included working with sons Gordon and Chris in their AV production company, camera club meetings and exhibitions, RV club trips, writing a 500-page autobiography and playing softball twice a week until he was 90.