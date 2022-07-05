Our beloved brother, James Oscar Phillips, died unexpectedly and suddenly on or about April 12, 2022, at his home in Flagstaff, AZ. He will be sorely missed by his family and many dear and good friends.

Jim's fascination with nature and eagerness to learn characterized his entire life. He excelled as a student and was awarded scholarships to attend Macalester College in St. Paul, MN where he earned a bachelor's degree prior to working in the energy industry.

Early on Jim developed a passion for astronomy and astrophysics, and he shared this passion with his family and friends. Having chosen to retire from his Duluth-based job with Minnesota Power in June 2014, Jim spent the early part of that year considering locations that would satisfy his desire to live where there were four seasons (not just July and winter). In April 2014, he and his sister traveled throughout northern Arizona in search of such a location, and Flagstaff's dark skies and the Lowell Observatory provided strong incentives for his move there with his two kitties in 2015. Soon after he arrived in Flagstaff, he became an active member of the Coconino Astronomical Society and the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition.

After moving to Flagstaff, Jim missed participating in the activities of his Northern Crescents Butterfly Club in Duluth but kept in close contact with his friends there via emails, phone calls, and visits. One of his goals for 2022 was to establish a Northern Arizona Butterfly Club and conduct butterfly counts in various ecological niches in the Flagstaff area.

Jim also was an avid reader and became a proficient writer in the latter part of his life, focusing on science fiction and horror. He was a long-time active member of the Lake Superior Writers group based in Duluth and was a founding member of the Flagstaff Speculative Fiction Critique Group.

Jim loved the outdoors and hiked the cinder cones around Flagstaff on a regular basis. Among his favorites were Old Caves Crater, Lenox Crater, and Strawberry Crater. He was fascinated by the hoodoos at Red Mountain Volcano, and he would have been distraught to learn of the fire that burned through Sunset Crater National Monument. With friends and family members, he explored nearby national parks and monuments on day trips as well as extended travels. One of his fond memories was of an almost magical time spent enjoying late spring days in Monument Valley.

Jim was born in Grand Rapids, MN on May 31, 1949. He was predeceased by his parents, Norma Annetta (Behm) Phillips and Clair Carlton Phillips. He is survived by a sister, Leona Claire (Phillips) Fitzmaurice of Birmingham, AL and a brother, Carl August Phillips of Andover, MN, two nieces, Candice (Phillips) Pemberton and Rebecca (Phillips) Peterson, as well as grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Should you wish to honor Jim's life, please make donations to the High Country Human Shelter in Flagstaff, AZ or to a charitable organization of your choice.