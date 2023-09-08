James Martin Bell
FLAGSTAFF - You are invited to an informal celebration of Jim's life, which included 40 years in his beloved Flagstaff. This will be hosted by his wife, Debbie Bell, and the rest of his family. You are encouraged to bring memories and pictures to share.
Celebration of Life on September 17, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 2101 North San Francisco, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
