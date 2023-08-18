James Martin Bell

James Martin Bell, 62, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away on July 1, 2023 after a long battle with throat cancer.

Jim was a lover of people, animals and music, a life-long learner, and a passionate defender of the environment.He was born on January 18, 1961 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was a graduate of Shawnee Mission East High School. He served in the US Navy in the nuclear power program. He moved to Flagstaff at age 21 and attended Northern Arizona University, studying botany, geology, and electrical engineering. It was in Flagstaff that he met the love of his life, Debbie Bell.

Jim was predeceased by his father Hubert Bell.

He is survived by his wife of almost 33 years, Debbie Bell. In addition, he is survived by his mother Pat Bell, his stepmother Sharon Bell and four siblings, Bob Bell, Lynn Bell Norton, Quint Newcomer, and Marissa Priester, as well as 11 nieces and nephews and one grandnephew. He is also survived by 5 aunts and 13 cousins. As a child, Jim enjoyed working on his grandparents' farm in Sabetha, Kansas. Which led him to work as a certified mycologist with Practical Mycology and held multiple patents in the field. He served as a consultant and principal investigator for over 30 years. He was particularly focused on sustainable agriculture, forestry, and forest fire prevention.

Jim loved the outdoors, especially the beauty of northern Arizona, and did his best to protect it and help others to enjoy it. He encouraged safe hiking and exploration, leading tours in the Grand Canyon. He worked for years in clean energy at Southwest Wind Power in production engineering and quality assurance. With three other members of the Southwest Wind Power team, he co-founded Armored Outdoor Gear, a company which developed patented animal-resistant food storage bags for campers.

During his illness, Jim kept an incredibly positive attitude, encouraging other patients and his caregivers. He rarely complained, and would remind us even in the hardest times to "keep dancing". He told us he was comforted by knowing that death was not the end of his being, just his corporeal body, and that he would always be in our hearts. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be announced here at a later date.