James Leo Battaglia passed away on Monday, May 11 in Flagstaff, Arizona after suffering a heart attack, he was 60 years old. His wife of 20 years, Courtney, was at his side as his soul left his earthly body. James was born in Cleveland Ohio in 1959 to parents Joe and Ruby Battaglia. He is survived by his wife Courtney, his 5 sisters (Jeanne, Joanne, Jane, Judith, and Jennifer) and 2 brothers (Joseph and John).
James grew up in humble beginnings and was a self-made man. He was always an incredibly hard worker and had several occupations including landscaper, railroad security, and police officer. Although he enjoyed aspects of these careers, he aspired to achieve more. Despite no formal college preparation, and working full time, James diligently worked through pre-college courses at night. He then was accepted to Northern Arizona University and, while working various jobs and living in a trailer, obtained his engineering degree from Northern Arizona University at the age of 39. His academic excellence and great personality were recognized by his classmates, and he was elected to be the graduation speaker when he obtained his degree. From then on James worked as a mechanical design engineer, and not only enjoyed his work but excelled at it. He worked for most of his career with the Gore Company, most recently in the Medical Products Division.
From his early childhood onwards, James was known to have a quick wit and impish nature. He liked to make people laugh, and his presence was a gift in any gathering. James was known as an honest, forthright, dependable, intelligent, humble and good man.
James loved adventure and being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He and Courtney, his soulmate and the love of his life, enjoyed many years camping, hiking, and riding their motorcycle and all terrain vehicle together. Condolence may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
