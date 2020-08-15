× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the 30th of July 2020, Mr. James Larry Jameson reigned in 74 years of life on this earth; full of love for people, created multitudes of friends, generations of family, holding strong convictions and building sound relationships spanning generations.

Born on the 1st of August, 1945, the sixth of seven siblings to his parents Delphia and Luther Clyde Jameson. Larry is preceded in death by his Son Lonnie Kyle Jameson, his parents, sisters Elwanda (Tootie) Estes and Ruby Frizzell. Larry is survived by sister Leona (Lee) Watson, his brothers, Wayne, Merle and Corky Jameson; his three sons; Stephen, Duane and Travis Jameson. Larry is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grandson.

Celebrations in honor of Larry are tentatively scheduled to be this November 2020, at a location still to be determined somewhere in the vicinity of Tonto Basin, AZ. This event however is subject to change due to the current national pandemic of COVID 19.

At Larry's request he is being cremated, and will ultimately be entered by a small family gathering to send him off on his journey to rest his soul for eternity alongside family, friends, and the beautiful Pines that he so loved in Flagstaff, AZ.

