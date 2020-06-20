× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Garcia Jr., born on March 11, 1942 in Flagstaff, Arizona passed peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on June 8, 2020.

James enjoyed watching sports, his favorite teams were LA Dodgers and Greenbay Packers. In his early years you would find Jimmy either bowling, throwing horseshoes or playing softball. James served in the United States Navy and then went on to become a Journey Man Brick Layer for over 40 years, but was forced to give up the profession that he loved due to health issues. He spent his free time with his grandchildren watching them play sports and rarely missed a game or activity.

James is survived by his wife Evelyn of 53 years, son James Garcia III, daughters Marlene (Ricky) Baca, Rita (Jorge) Espinoza, Grandchildren, Lyndzi Rae Garcia, Briana Baca, Alexis Escobedo, Jared Baca, Isabela Espinoza, Cole James Garcia, Sophia Espinoza and Great Grand Daughter Oaklynn Gray Valencia. He is also survived by his brothers Willie, Johnny, Ruben Garcia and sisters, Emma Placencia, Lorraine Sedillo, Cleola Moore and many nieces, nephews and extended family. James is preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Rita Garcia, siblings, Andy, Leo, Lillian Garcia and Theresa Anaya.

A special thank you to the people at Northland Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask donations to be made to Northland Hospice of Flagstaff in James Garcia Jr. name.