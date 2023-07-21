James Farrell Whitby

James Farrell Whitby, known fondly as Farrell, was born in Dallas, Texas on November 23, 1947. He passed away at his residence in The Villages, Florida on July 12, 2023. With heavy hearts, we remember and honor a man who brought joy, love, and unforgettable memories to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Farrell resided in Phoenix for over two decades before settling in Florida. His life was a tapestry woven with vibrant threads of adventure, travel, and a deep devotion to his family. His infectious laughter and larger-than-life personality lit up any room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

One of Farrell's greatest joys in life was found in the company of his wife, Zoila. For nearly three decades, their shared love for each other and the world brought them countless cherished moments. Together, they traversed the globe, making memories across distant lands and cultures. Their travels were filled with laughter, discovery, and the love they shared for adventures.

Farrell was a loving and devoted father to his children, Terri, Ray, Lisa, and Ronnie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zak, Ray, Marisa, Sophia, Israel, and Maddison. He was their guiding light, providing unwavering support and instilled in them the values of perseverance, kindness, and the importance of treasuring family bonds. His love for his children was immeasurable, and his legacy lives on through them.Farrell was exceptionally proud of his Military service from 1965-1969, where he served as a Marine Corp Sergeant in the Vietnam war. He is most undoubtedly with his brothers now, guarding those pearly gates with honor.

On September 22, 2023, Farrell's remains will find their eternal resting place at the Florida National Cemetery in Leesburg, FL at 11am. Following this solemn occasion, a celebration of his remarkable life will be held, where friends and family will gather to share stories, honor his memory, and find solace in the legacy he leaves behind.

Farrell will forever be cherished and remembered as a loving man, a dedicated father, and a man who truly understood the meaning of living life to the fullest. His spirit will continue to inspire and guide us as we navigate our own journeys.

May his soul find eternal peace in the loving embrace of the Lord, and may his loved ones find solace in the memories they shared with him.