James Cullen

James J. Cullen
November 1939
September 2020
We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
We often think your name.
All we have is memories
And your pictures in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake,
From which we'll never part.
You will always be in our Hearts.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.