James Cullen

James J. Cullen

November 1939

September 2020

We thought of you today,

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often think your name.

All we have is memories

And your pictures in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake,

From which we'll never part.

You will always be in our Hearts.