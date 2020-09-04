James D. Cox, 67, a lifelong Arizona resident, passed away on July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his daughter, his youngest sister, parents, in-laws and Ollie, his canine companion. Left to hold his memory dear are his daughter and four grandsons, his brother, two sisters and countless friends and neighbors. Jim confronted and conquered his addictions to be present for his wife during her illness; riding their motorcycle together to the end of her life. He was a jack of all trades and available to help with anything. He was protective and supportive of his family and friends. Always up for an adventure Jim enjoyed fishing, cooking, antiques and driving off to visit his brother and sisters at a moments notice (absolutely not a fan of air travel!). Jim always had a kind word for the unnoticed in the world and brought smiles to perfect strangers whose days were made better because of him. He was truly one of a kind and a treasure to all who knew him. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Sandy at Helping Hands and Emblem Hospice. Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to Emblem Hospice, 10320 West McDowell Road, Suite G., Avondale, AZ 85392. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.