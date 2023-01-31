James Albert Tress, 86, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Early in his adult life, Jim was able to manage raising a young family while working full time and graduating from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He was extremely proud of being the first in his family to graduate from college and set the bar high for his children and grandchildren to do the same.

Jim was a consummate businessman who loved the challenge of putting together a successful deal. In addition to his strong and competitive work ethic, he also loved spending time on the golf course until the day he was no longer able to swing a club without pain.

Jim dedicated time to several charities that were near and dear to him by organizing fundraising events and supporting their work in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was also an active member of Presence Community Church where the words of Pastor Philomon continually moved and guided his faith.

Another passion for Jim over the years was recounting his many life stories whenever he had a captive audience, especially to his children and grandchildren. Who hasn't heard about his adventures growing up in the neighborhood, crabbing down by the shore, how proud he was of his marine brothers and his blue Christmas tree to name just a few?

Jim is survived by his wife of 24 years, Terry Pedigo Tress; his children: James Tress, Jr (Janice), Susan Iniguez (Bert), Beverly Schwartz (Jessie), Barbara Eschler, Michael Tress (Raji), and Jennifer Tress; stepchildren: Ashley Ruggles and Sean Ruggles: 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members he has touched over the years.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Lucille Brown; his stepfather, John Tress; all of his siblings and their spouses: William Tress (Dorothy), Robert Tress (Barbara), Olive "Sis" Wilt (Gilbert), John Tress (Mary), and Arthur "Otts" Tress (Lois); and his stepdaughter, Alisha Ruggles.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Camino del Sol Funeral Home in Sun City West.