Jacy C. Zinnecker
Jacy C. Zinnecker, born June 21, 1935, in Lincoln NE, was raised in Grand Island NE, lived in multiple cities and countries during her lifetime and passed peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2023 in Glendale Arizona.
She leaves behind her husband, Bennett, of nearly 67 years. She also leaves a family of four children, Hans Zinnecker, Geoffrey Zinnecker, Kurt Zinnecker and Julie Weedman along with 8 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in physical education and later earned a master's degree in education from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. For many years she taught 3rd grade at Leupp Elementary in the Flagstaff Unified School District where she also coached the girls' basketball and volleyball teams enjoying several winning seasons. Her leadership in the Flagstaff Dancing Grannies was appreciated by both the members and by the public, who enjoyed many of her fine performances. She was not only their leader for nearly 20 years, but also their choreographer, instructor, and seamstress. She spent many hours sewing multiple costumes for every "granny" in the group.
She was a fun and sweet person, always giving herself to help others and she will be missed by many who knew her and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 10:30 at 10571 W. Miguel Ave Glendale AZ 85037.
