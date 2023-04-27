She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in physical education and later earned a master's degree in education from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. For many years she taught 3rd grade at Leupp Elementary in the Flagstaff Unified School District where she also coached the girls' basketball and volleyball teams enjoying several winning seasons. Her leadership in the Flagstaff Dancing Grannies was appreciated by both the members and by the public, who enjoyed many of her fine performances. She was not only their leader for nearly 20 years, but also their choreographer, instructor, and seamstress. She spent many hours sewing multiple costumes for every "granny" in the group.