Jack Eugene Welch, Jr., a beloved friend of Flagstaff, a Daily Sun “Citizen of the Year” and Best of Flagstaff “Volunteer of the Year” passed on Friday July 21, 2023. He was the eldest and last surviving son of Jack Eugene Welch, Sr. and Edna Agnes (Hunt) Welch.

He was born March 22, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri. He had two siblings, Thomas Welch (1944) and James Welch (1945).

Jack is survived by good friend Don Carter, his nieces Lori Kirk and Lisa Welch, their families, and many, many Flagstaff friends. He was a devoted son, a loving uncle, and a cherished friend.

Jack enlisted in the US Army and served Honorably from November 1960 through November 1963.

He lived in St Louis, Missouri, Winter Haven, Florida and Augsburg, West Germany. Jack worked for 32-years for the Benjamin-Moore paint company, and enjoyed telling people he was the first and only color-blind quality and color control inspector in the company. He enjoyed traveling in the western U.S., bicycling, and moved to Flagstaff upon retirement in 1998.

Jack volunteered, led or helped with at least the following agencies and efforts: the National Park Service as a volunteer at Wupatki National Monument, as a member of the Friends of Northern Arizona Forests, with the Arizona Trail Efforts, with the Coconino County Cycling Club, with the Coconino Health Department and as a member of the Friends of Coconino County, with the Flagstaff Sustainability and Environmental Management Section, Traffic Commission, Disability Awareness Commission, Beautification and Public Art Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Open Space Commission, the Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the Bicycle Advisory Committee, with the Flagstaff Senior Olympics and as a tireless volunteer with the Flagstaff Thorpe Park Community and Senior Center. He originated and supported the annual New Years Day “Great Pinecone Clean Up” efforts in downtown Flagstaff. Jack and Randy Wilson started the New Years Day Polar Plunge as another means to collect food for the local food bank. Jack started and supported ping-pong at the adult center.

He enjoyed sharing his knowledge about Flagstaff and the surrounding areas. Jack led the Tuesday “Walk the Walk” programs, innumerable weekend walks, and wrote the twice-monthly “Flagstaff Trailheads” column until 2020.

In recognition of these efforts, Jack was recognized as the Arizona Daily Sun Flagstaff Male Citizen of the Year in 2009 and by the “Best of Flagstaff” team as Volunteer of the Year in 2011. In 2016 the Flagstaff Open Spaces Commission recognized him for leading his 100th public walk in Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve.

Jack added so much to the Flagstaff community, and he will sorely be missed. His legacy lives on because Jack made the world a better place.