Irene Sylvia Breakey

Irene "Sylvia" Breakey, age 84, longtime Flagstaff resident died recently of heart failure. When at her best, she was known for her biting wit. Her friends knew she didn't suffer fools gladly.

She taught in the Nursing Department at Northern Arizona University from 1974 to 1981, and became a nurse practitioner during the summers at the University of Colorado. She worked as a nurse practitioner at the Orme High School and Camp for eight years, then at the Arizona State Prison Complex for ten years, retiring in 2001. Sylvia enjoyed working with inmates, observing that, when presenting a black eye, they told the same lies that high school students told.

Sylvia is survived by her sister June, daughters Lise and Paula, and grandchildren Hunter, Ben, Autumn and Abigail.

A celebration of life will be held at Beacon Unitarian-Universalist Church on May 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Please say hello to Sylvia while passing the alligator juniper tree on Fat Man's Loop.