Irene Almaraz Lucero, age 86 was born May 12, 1936, and passed away on August 12, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Irene was born in Flagstaff, Arizona to the late Jose and Isabel Almaraz.

She married the love of her life Victor Lucero and was happily married until his passing. Irene enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching classic movies, traveling and cherished time with family. She liked to crochet, knit, paint ceramics, and was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a member of the Guadalupana's. Irene retired from Motorola after a 35-year career.

She is preceded in death by her husband Victor Lucero, daughters Maria and Helen, brothers Albert, Mike, Chema and Felix, sisters Olivia and Maria, granddaughter Deanna. Irene is survived by her sons Michael and Ralph (Cheryl), sisters Carmen Abrego, and Ynacia Alvarado and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary on Monday, August 22, 2022, 6:00-8:00 pm. Rosary and Mass on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Graveside Service to following at Calvary Cemetery.