Inez Garcia passed peacefully in her sleep on October 11th, 2020 at the age of 99. Inez was born in Williams, Arizona on December 4th, 1920 to parents Elvira and Jose Gutierrez. Inez grew up in Williams, graduating from Williams High School. Inez moved to Flagstaff, Arizona during World War II and was employed at the Navajo Depot in Bellemont, Arizona as an ammunition clerk. She was working at Southwest Forest Industries when she met the love of her life, her husband Jess, and they were happily married for 56 years. She was a very kind and loving woman. Her home was always open and warm. Everyone who met her fell in love with her immediately because of her warm and caring heart. Spending time with her family and 5 grandchildren was always her priority.