She enjoyed spending all the holidays at her house with family where you would always hear music playing and seeing her dance with anyone who she could grab. When the family would get together, everyone would always ask her to make her "famous" red chili. Also known to always have an open-door policy, if anyone in the neighborhood would need anything from having to stay warm, or a hot plate of food she was known to provide with no questions asked. She loved going to church every Sunday morning, she would get up and ready excited for her ride to church, where you would hear her singing her heart out to all the songs.