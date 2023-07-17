Ida Lopez Valencia
Ida Lopez Valencia 85, of Flagstaff passed away July 1, 2023. Ida was born in 1937 in San Juan, NM.
She worked at a local tortilla shop for about 5 years when she was younger, then eventually retired from La Fonda Mexican Restaurant after a little over 50 years.
She enjoyed spending all the holidays at her house with family where you would always hear music playing and seeing her dance with anyone who she could grab. When the family would get together, everyone would always ask her to make her "famous" red chili. Also known to always have an open-door policy, if anyone in the neighborhood would need anything from having to stay warm, or a hot plate of food she was known to provide with no questions asked. She loved going to church every Sunday morning, she would get up and ready excited for her ride to church, where you would hear her singing her heart out to all the songs.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Joe Pilar Valencia, parents Vicente and Rosa Lopez, sisters Sylvia Najar and Mary Martinez, brother Ernie Lopez, and grandson Delano Bobadilla.
She is survived by her sons Henry, Bobby, Mario, and Lloyd Valencia, daughter Christine Bobadilla, 8 grandkids, 23 great-great grandkids, and 5 great-great-great grandkids.
Services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 am at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 with a reception immediately following til 4:00 pm at The American Legion 204 W. Birch Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
