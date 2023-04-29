Howard Clinton Wren was born in Chino Valley, Arizona on January 5, 1926 to Weaver Beltran Wren and Hazel (Peggy) Wilcox. He had an older brother Laurance and a younger brother Richard.

He met Eleanore Victoria Waldron in southern California. They drove across Death Valley in a Model A to get married in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) Mesa Temple, Dec 20, 1949.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Eleanore, children: Nancy Porter (Craig), Barbara Tuttle (Bob), Linda Wren, Robert Wren (Rachel), 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Howard was a lifelong resident of Flagstaff, practicing dentistry for 37 years. He was one of the first three dentists in Flagstaff. In 2021, he and Eleanore moved to Las Vegas to live with Nancy. It was there that he passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023.

Graveside Services with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Citizens’ Cemetery Veterans Section. For complete obituary or leave memories and condolences visit www.norvelowensmortuary.com.