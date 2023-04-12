Henry P. Montoya

PHOENIX - Born May 13, 1954 in Flagstaff AZ to his parents Hilario and Connie Montoya, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023 in Phoenix AZ surrounded by his loving family.

Henry retired from WL Gore & Assoc. in 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and listening to music especially oldies. He loved his home town of Flagstaff where he worshiped God and all his creations.. the mountains, forest and lakes surrounding it. He loved the smell of wood and freshness of the early morning air. Spending time with family was a must and cherished every moment. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball and going to tournaments in his earlier years. He enjoyed watching Horse racing, football, baseball and basketball favoring the Rams, Yankees and Spurs. Henry was a simple unselfish man who had a heart of gold. Always making sure everyone else was okay first.

Henry is preceded in death by his father, his daughter Kim, and niece Desiree.

He is Survived by his wife of 37 years, Anna Montoya, mother Connie, Daughter Shannon and Son Sean (Alyssa) Granddaughters Caitlin Roan, Lexi Roan, and Arya Montoya. New born grandson Ezra Montoya. Siblings Chris (Javier) Sanchez, Rudy, Barb (Ray) Shaffer, Ralph (JoAnna), Dodie (Agustin) Gonzalez, Lorraine (Leonard) Garcia, Mary Montoya.

Also survived by Father and Mother in law John and Jennie Magana. Sister in law Audrey (Eric) and brother in law John Jr (Monica) including numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members consisting of five generations.

His daughters, son and grandchildren… FAMILY meant everything to him and he will be deeply missed. Forever in our hearts, and never to be forgotten. We love you Henry!

A Rosary and Memorial service will be held Friday April 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Best Funeral Service 501 E Dunlap Ave Phx 85020