Henry James Flores born on December 16th, 1949, died on February 14th, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born to Reymundo and Rosita Flores at the Navajo Army Depot in Bellemont, Arizona.

He is survived by his 4 siblings Julian, Abel, Barbara, and Denise. His 6 children Corine, Ernie, Diedra, Justin, Reymundo, and Grace. 20 grandchildren LeBron, Isabella, Mable, James, Michael, Rosie, Creei, Reydin, Mya, Faith, Dominic, Braylen, Bryleigh, Maribel, Sam, Heydein, Olivia Winona, Trystan Geronimo, Trinity, and Remi. 5 great grandchildren Steven, Henry, Levi, Baby Dre, and Rogen. Plus, so many others that he loved and considered family.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, and 2 great grandchildren, Amari and Major.

Henry was an Army Veteran who never judged and always loved others. He'd give his shirt on his back to anyone who needed it. He was a Storyteller who was always surrounded by children listening to his adventures and knowledge. He was a home and safe space for so many! He was soooo full of love that he passed on Valentine's Day to go share with all the women in heaven who needed love!

Fun Fact: He's never been kissed.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 25th, 2023, from 1pm to 4pm at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary 2545 N Fourth St, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Please bring any stories and photos you have with him. Catholic Mass will be scheduled soon.