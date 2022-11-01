Henry Jackson

Henry (TAT) Louis Jackson, 71, stepped out of time and into eternal rest on October 27, 2022, after his courageous fight with cancer. After graduating from Flagstaff High, Henry went on to serve his country in the US Army. After serving honorably, Henry went to work for Southwest Forest Industries for many years before becoming an electrician.

Henry is survived by his sisters, Bobbie (Ed) of New Mexico, Emma his loving caregiver; brothers, James (Patsy) and Raymond Jr of Flagstaff and a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sr., mother, Claudine, and sister Irene.

The family want to thank the loving and caring staff of Flagstaff Medical Center and Hospice Compassus.

Graveside service will be held at Citizens' Cemetery with military honors on November 8, 2022 at 11:00 am.

Condolences for the family may be shared at norvelowensmortuary.com