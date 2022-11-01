 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry Jackson

  • 0
Henry Jackson

Henry (TAT) Louis Jackson, 71, stepped out of time and into eternal rest on October 27, 2022, after his courageous fight with cancer. After graduating from Flagstaff High, Henry went on to serve his country in the US Army. After serving honorably, Henry went to work for Southwest Forest Industries for many years before becoming an electrician.

Henry is survived by his sisters, Bobbie (Ed) of New Mexico, Emma his loving caregiver; brothers, James (Patsy) and Raymond Jr of Flagstaff and a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sr., mother, Claudine, and sister Irene.

The family want to thank the loving and caring staff of Flagstaff Medical Center and Hospice Compassus.

Graveside service will be held at Citizens' Cemetery with military honors on November 8, 2022 at 11:00 am.

Condolences for the family may be shared at norvelowensmortuary.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)