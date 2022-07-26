Helen Encinias Mayorga

Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022, Heaven received its golden angel back from Earth.

Helen Encinias Mayorga, a native of Flagstaff, was born on the day that is full of hearts: February 14, 1935. She attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School and went on to attend and graduate from Flagstaff High School. As a student at Saint Anthony's Catholic school, little did Helen realize that the love of her life, Carlos Mayorga was also a student at St. Anthony's, in the eighth grade, while she was in the fourth grade.

In preparation for her Senior prom, Helen wanted to make her then boyfriend jealous and asked Carlos to the prom. Two months after the prom, Carlos and Helen were engaged and married on October 9th of that same year.

They were wonderful parents to their only son, Manuel (Cindy), and three daughters: Catherine, Veronica (Cheo) Morales, and Marie Blair (DB deceased). Their two grandsons, Shannon and Adam were doted on by Helen.

In 1972, they moved the family to Tempe. Helen took pride in being a part of the Tempe Elementary School District, until her retirement.

Throughout their married life of 47 years, Helen was referred to as the queen of house and Carlos her knight in shining “fatigues”.

Helen was known for her gracious hosting of family and friends; never letting one leave without having eaten and exiting with “a happy meal” packed for later, usually with her delicious sugar cookies.

The Catholic faith of Helen's kept her going when challenges arose. She never gave up and always believed in God. Her religion was her anchor.

Helen's golden heart will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Flagstaff. Her Holy Rosary and Mass celebration will be on Wednesday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. This is the same church where Helen was baptized, made her First Communion, Confirmation and married.

Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery will follow immediately after Mass. Guests are welcome to join the family in the church basement for lunch following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Lastly, the Mayorga family asks that as you remember Helen, hold your loved ones close and carry them in your heart