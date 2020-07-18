Harvey Hiatt

Harvey A. Hiatt, 76 passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in his Flagstaff, Arizona home with his wife and daughter by his side after a long illness.
Harvey was born on July 18, 1943 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Willie and Maxine Hiatt. He attended Bottineau High School and graduated from NDSU, Bottineau School of Forestry with a degree in Science of Forestry. In 1964 he married Teressa Carlson of Bottineau and had two children. He worked 27 years working in research with USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Research Station. He enjoyed his work and was presented numerous awards throughout his career for loyal and dedicated service, ingenuity, creativity & engineering skills.
Harvey met and married Tanya Embury-Rench and shared the last 35 years of his life together. They had a blended family and raised 3 children together. Member of Living Christ Lutheran Church for many years. He loved hunting, country music, dancing, reading, travel and enjoyed family, friends and food. Everyone knew him by his smile.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Tanya, sons, Brad (Dana), Jeffery Rench (Katrena), (Jay) Jalynd (Desiree), daughter, Sheri Hiatt (Susan), 10 grandchildren, sister, Barbra Gross (Joe), brothers, Laurence (Debi) and Douglas. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Jeanette Rench.
Harvey will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Compassus in Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
