We lost a good one, a man that was kind, loving and full of laughter. His sense of humor was contagious, and he was someone who would "give you the shirt off his back". Harold Ahkeah was that man and many of you knew him. We have had him on this earth for 90 years. He went to be with the Lord on July 28th, 2022.
He is survived by his wonderful and beautiful wife which they just had their 68th Wedding Anniversary July 1, 2022. He is also survived by one sibling Bessie, sons, daughters and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, "Jr".
Harold (Harry) Ahkeah is of the Naakai Dine'e Clan, born of the To'dich'inii Clan on May 15, 1932, in Gadii'ahi, New Mexico.
Visitation and Service is scheduled for 9:30 am, Friday, August 5th, 2022, at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth St, Flagstaff, AZ. 86004.
