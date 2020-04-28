Hans Magelssen Gunderson, beloved husband, father, teacher and Flagstaff resident passed away at age 81, on April 16, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona from Alzheimer's dementia and complications. He was born in Walker, Minnesota to the Rev. Alfred and Marie (Leugenie Magelssen) Gunderson on October 10, 1938. He lived in the rural town of Ulen, Minnesota from 1943-1952, then moved to nearby Twin Valley, Minnesota where he graduated from Twin Valley High School in 1956. Hans received a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota in 1960. He taught high school chemistry in Atwater and International Falls, Minnesota from 1960-1965, before teaching English, math, and science in Papua, New Guinea from 1965-1967 as a short-term missionary under the American Lutheran Church, a predecessor to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. In 1968 Hans earned a Masters Degree in the Teaching of Science at University of New Hampshire, then taught chemistry at Bemidji State College (BSC) in Minnesota from 1968-1971. There he met Margaret Anne Steeble, a voice instructor at BSC, and they were married in December 1969. On a three-year fellowship Hans earned a Ph.D in biochemistry in 1974 from University of North Dakota School of Medicine (UND), where he researched metabolic enzymes such as glucose-6-phosphatase with renowned professors. In 1974 Hans accepted an offer to teach biochemistry and chemistry at Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff, Arizona where he taught for thirty years, retiring in 2004. While at NAU he engaged in exercise-science research with colleagues and students and ran several marathons to test their theories. His articles from both UND and NAU were published in major scientific journals.