Guy "Brad" Brown – outdoorsman, photographer and artist – passed away Sept. 29, 2022, with family by his side. Brad was devoted to his family, extremely generous and lived life to the fullest. He was 66 and a resident of Flagstaff, Ariz.

An expert bowman and seasoned hunter, Brad had many talents nurtured by his love for the outdoors. He could bugle in a bull, shoot the landscape with his Nikon and capture the scene on canvas. He routinely guided friends and colleagues, hunting big game and predators worldwide.

With many eclectic interests, Brad was always the first with the latest technology. He flew drones before they were trendy, captured amazing moments with his cameras and carved beautiful wildlife scenes. He also golfed, fished and snowboarded with the best of them.

Brad retired as a Senior Vice President for Peabody Energy in 2015, capping a 40-year career where he had executive responsibility for the company's Arizona and New Mexico operations. He worked closely with the Navajo and Hopi, along with ranchers and landowners. Ultimately he touched the shores of Africa, North and South America, Europe, Australia and Greenland for business or sport.

Born in Farmington, N.M., Brad grew up in Leadville, Colo., and attended Monument Valley High School on the Navajo Reservation in Kayenta, Ariz., a bilagáana who learned to speak the Navajo language. Brad earned his college degree in business administration and mining technology and completed the executive program from the Darden Graduate School of Business in Virginia.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beth; children James "Blair" and Dawn Rae; son-in-law Preston; his sister Cindy Harris; and brothers Chet, Boe and Robert Simpson. Brad adored his three grandsons, Dante, Kaden and Baylor. He was preceded in death by his parents James Carl "JC" and Mary "Kitty" Brown, his sister Debbie Lukehart, and brother Matthew "Burke."

Brad was a member of Safari Club International and the Arizona Elk Society. He also was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Mule Deer Foundation. He frequently rolled up his sleeves for habitat restoration projects, fundraising events and other conservation efforts throughout Northern Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Mule Deer Foundation, at www.Muledeer.org in the name of Brad Brown/Northern Arizona Chapter; or call 801-973-3940.

The family will hold a private funeral and celebration of Brad's life later this fall and would like to thank friends and colleagues for their prayers and well wishes. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.NorvelOwensMortuary.com.