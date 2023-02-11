Flagstaff’s own compassionate, heroine, Guadalupe “Lupe” G. Anaya passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at 100 years of age.

Lupe was born to Jesus and Ignacia Gil in Zamora, Michoacá n, Mexico in August 1922. Lupe lived a full, beautiful, and dignified life. Her selflessness was greatly recognized by all who knew her. She impacted an immeasurable number of lives in countless ways, but she is most often recognized as being one of the founders and teachers of Flagstaff’s Head Start program for over forty years, which still exists today. While she was about town, it was not uncommon to hear Flagstaffonians of all ages hail her as “Mrs. Anaya”—this was a huge source of pride for her family. Lupe was known as a consummate storyteller. She entertained anyone lending an ear in any venue. The Museum of Northern Arizona often asked Lupe to share her fascinating stories.

Lupe moved to Flagstaff with her parents and siblings in 1922 shortly after she was born. She grew to be the respected matriarch of a vast family of five generations, including six children, Johnny (Fran) Anaya, Rachelle (Ronald) Kraft (both deceased), Frank (Lydia) Anaya, Albert (Bobbie) Anaya, Terry (Gilberto) Ramirez, and Barbara (Jerry) Rudy. She had 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, along with a bounty of nieces and nephews.

One of Lupe’s proudest days was November 5th, 1999, it was the day she became a U.S. Citizen. But even before that, Lupe’s involvement in Flagstaff’s communities and civil affairs was so steadfast, that it was recognized by the City of Flagstaff which claimed August 19th “Lupe Anaya Day”. Lupe has received many awards throughout her long life. One of the most recent was the Cesar Chavez, Rosie the Riveter Recognition award. Lupe attributed her amazing life and her many accomplishments to her never wavering faith in God. Other passions of Lupe’s were working with the Catholic church, spectacular gardening, and cooking delicious meals for anyone and everyone.

Ever a warmhearted, but mighty force, Lupe will be lovingly remembered for her love of family, her kindness, strength, and perseverance. She was an example and inspiration for all.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 224 S Kendrick St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Viewing will begin at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:00 am and Mass at 10:30 am, graveside service at 12:00 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Celebration of Life to follow at the Our Lady of Guadalupe basement.