Gregory Tyson Colmenero, born November 7, 1966, to Fred M Colmenero and Sylvia Rojo Colmenero passed away at home September 27, 2022.
He is survived by his mother Sylvia R Colmenero, his brother Fred F Colmenero, children Candy Moore, Delano and Jessica Raskie, grandchildren Cicilia, Antonio, Sylvia II, Memorie, Stella, Candy II, Nino, David II, and Myles.
He is preceded in death by his father Fred M Colmenero, daughter Amanda Colmenero, grandparents Felix and Stella Colmenero, Luciano and Demetria Rojo.
Service will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at San Francisco de Asis with Rosary at 10:00 am, Mass at 10:30 am. Inurnment 12:00 pm Calvary Catholic Cemetery. There will be a luncheon back at the church after the Inurnment.
