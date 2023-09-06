Greg Kleiner

Greg and his twin sister were the youngest of four children born to Mary and Edmund Kleiner. He grew up in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, graduated from Fort Lee High School in 1966 and completed his Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University in 1970. Two years later, Greg married his beloved “5-Star” wife, Pennie Biggs, while attending the prestigious Georgetown University School of Dentistry. After graduating, he served three years as a dentist for the Indian Public Health Service in Keams Canyon, Arizona. He then ran a private practice for two years in Westfield, Pennsylvania, before returning West to settle in Flagstaff, Arizona where he maintained his practice from 1979-2005.

Greg was a supportive and loving father to his two sons, Matthew and Derrick. He coached several of their teams, traveled to numerous tennis tournaments, and taught them investing and property management through example. Over the years, Greg and Pennie invested in several properties. He managed them with a team of great tradesmen. Greg had a compassion for his tenants, was generous to those that needed extra help, and hand delivered numerous holiday care packages over the years.

Greg became a prolific tennis player and was ranked number 1 in his age group for seven years. In 2003, he achieved a United States Tennis Association national ranking of 18 in men's 55 singles. His love for the sport lead him to become the assistant coach for the NAU womens team and then head coach for Flagstaff High School girls team. He even coauthored a novel about collegiate tennis called "Strings."

In 2006 Greg became Papoos, the Greek name for grandfather. With five grandchildren to spoil, family trips to Mexico with the important goal-setting meetings, bike trips, treasure hunts and Thanksmas to celebrate there was always a family event to look forward to. Otherwise, Greg spent his retirement hiking, at the gym, the pool, Yamana class, and home with Pennie by his side while he did crossword puzzles, read (only non-fiction) and watched sports and more sports.

Three years ago, Greg's physicality started to slow down and in August of 2022 after celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary together with family, he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Pennie dedicated their last year together to doing everything possible to keep him comfortable and happy. He passed peacefully per his wishes, at home with Pennie, Matt and Derrick by his side.

His presence will be incredibly missed but we will be comforted by the memories of him, his love for us and the lessons he taught.

He is survived by his wife, Pennie, the San Diego Kleiners (son Matt, daughter-in-law, Matina and grandchildren: Estella and Rory), the Oregon Kleiners (son Derrick, daughter-in-law Brianne, grandchildren: Kenzie, Kason and Korbin), and his sisters: Susan Kleiner and Ellen Manetas. We miss and love you Greg, Dad, Padre, Papoos, Honey Bunnies!

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Greg's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. https://www.lbda.org/donors/

Condolences may be shared with family at norvelowensmortuary.com