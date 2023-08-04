Gloria Jean Everett

FLAGSTAFF - Long time Flagstaff resident Gloria Everett (nee Triplett), 95, passed away peacefully at her son's home surrounded by family on July 27, 2023.

Known singularly as "Mother" to everyone in the family, she was born in Martin County, Kentucky, September 3, 1927. Gloria was the only child of Henry and Elizabeth Triplett.

A devout Christian, she was a breast cancer survivor, accomplished seamstress and in-home naturopath. In her youth, an important mentor and inspiration in her life was her Grandmother, a midwife and herbalist who delivered over 200 babies. When her parents left the coal fields of Kentucky in 1943, she moved to Newberry Springs, CA and graduated from Barstow High School. Blessed with her good looks and a pleasant personality, Gloria was voted Homecoming Queen that same year.

In 1946 while attending a church service in Flagstaff, she caught the eye of a ruggedly handsome ex GI by the name of Cecil Everett who became the love of her life. The courtship that ensued culminated in a 57 year marriage. The couple had the distinction of being the first ever wed in Bullhead City, AZ. After a brief honeymoon they returned to their new home on North 2nd Street which they never left.

Cecil's job as a Greyhound Bus Driver required many hours-sometimes days away from home. Mother willingly took on the task of organizing the home and raising their four children during his travels. While juggling responsibilities, she even found time to assemble a gathering in her garage of what became the Greenlaw Baptist Church. She also tirelessly supported the Sunshine Rescue Mission in Flagstaff. Gloria is revered for her spirituality, her platitudes, her pecan pie and our annual Labor Day celebration of the family's September birthdays!

She is survived by her four children: Marilyn (Art) Zeiner, Jan (MIke) Stively, Debra (Phil) Gerard, Wayne (Christine) Everett; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Her beloved husband Cecil preceded her in death on March 27, 2005. Mother and Papa are forever together in their Heavenly Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 5:00–7:00 p.m., funeral service will be on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary with burial at the Citizens Cemetery. Reception to follow at the home of Wayne and Christine. You can view the full obituary at Norvel Owens Mortuary website (www.norvelowensmortuary.com).