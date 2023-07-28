Glenn Dorrel Davis III

Glenn Dorrel Davis III, 74, of Flagstaff, AZ, unexpectedly passed away on June 4, 2023, as the result of an auto accident in Colorado. Glenn was born December 29, 1948, in Flagstaff, AZ, to Glenn Davis, Jr. and Mary (Shockey) Davis.

Glenn served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Mary Wayne Jones. They had two sons: Wynn Davis and Todd Davis.

Glenn was a journeyman carpenter. He worked for Northern Arizona University for several years until he retired. In 2006, he acquired his contracting license and started Fern Mountain Remodel and Repair. Six years later, he retired again.

After Glenn's retirement, he and his wife traveled, fished, hunted, camped, golfed, and lived life to the fullest.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 51 years and 11 months, Mary Wayne (Jones) Davis; sons, Wynn Davis and Todd Davis; grandchildren: Brenden Cullum, Chloe Davis, Capri Davis, and Calyn Davis; mother, Mary Davis; mother-in-law, Dorothy Jones; brother, Oscar Davis (Sherry); sister, Tammi Neblock (Chuck); sister-in-law, Theresa Davis; brother-in-law, Leland Jones, numerous nephews and nieces; and his fur babies: Wynnie, Jake, and Jenny.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Davis Jr.; brother, Gary Davis; and father-in-law, Erenest Duwain Jones.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 1-5pm, at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge #499, located at 2101 N. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001.