Gladys Patricia Jaramillo Ott, passed away January 6, 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Born September 3, 1943 in St. Johns, Arizona to Erasmo Jaramillo Sr. and Avalio Maria Jaramillo. Gladys worked at the Arizona State Capital and FUSD as a bilingual and special education aide. She was born and raised Catholic, loved cooking and spending time with family and friends.