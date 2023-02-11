Gladys Patricia Jaramillo Ott, passed away January 6, 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Born September 3, 1943 in St. Johns, Arizona to Erasmo Jaramillo Sr. and Avalio Maria Jaramillo. Gladys worked at the Arizona State Capital and FUSD as a bilingual and special education aide. She was born and raised Catholic, loved cooking and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Wallace R. Ott Sr; her children Wally Jr., Patrick, Brigida, and her 5 grandchildren.
A private service will be in the spring of 2023
