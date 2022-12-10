Gilbert Ortiz, 81, of Rimrock passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 He was born in Flagstaff Az July 12, 1941 where he lived his whole life until moving to Rimrock where he was in Heaven the beautiful creek was his backyard the deer were his constant visitors which is a little ironic since he was an avid hunter and fisherman, he also loved watching sports which were always the topic of conversation. He was a devout Catholic who went to Church every Sunday even when battling cancer he prayed his Rosary every morning and was devoted to the Virgin Mary. Gilbert along the way got some interesting nicknames Scare & Rooster to name a couple his more important names were Grandpa Dad and Partner. Gilbert is proceeded in death by his parents brother and Beloved daughter Michelle. He is survived by his partner of 10 years Anita her children and grandchildren his sons Michael Marshall, Gilbert Ortiz Jr & daughter Denise Ortiz and their children Brothers and Sisters and extended families. Gilbert was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all. Services were held Thursday, December 8 at St. Frances Cabrini, Camp Verde Az.