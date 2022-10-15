Geveva L. Ruiz, 93 passed away peacefully at her home in Camp Verde, AZ on Monday September 26, 2022. She proceeded in death of her husband Johnnie Ruiz, grandson Shon Quannie, sisters Inez Harris, Josie Chavez, and brother Tommy Ruiz. Geneva was born in Magdelena, NM on February 2, 1929 and married her beloved husband Johnnie Ruiz on July 28, 1944. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 28, 2019 with family and friends. Geneva worked at Flagstaff Medical Center, and for Cottonwood Public School district. She retired in 1989 and in her spare time she volunteered caring for the elderly in the Camp Verde area.