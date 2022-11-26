Gerald Peterson, a world-war II US Navy veteran and long-time Flagstaff area resident passed away peacefully at his home on November 9 at the age of 96. The youngest of three sons, he was born on April 10, 1926 in Kansas. After his graduation from Kansas University, he spent many years working for the USGS mapping the US, and later became a business partner in a civil engineering and land surveying business. In 1969, he moved his family to Flagstaff. He enjoyed the natural beauty and extensive outdoor activities in Northern Arizona. He travelled around the world, was well read, and enjoyed debating ideas with others. A self-described curmudgeon, he also was willing to help others who were down on their luck. He will be missed by family and friends, and is survived by his three children, and four grandchildren. Condolences may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com
