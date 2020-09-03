George Knoles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Robert “Bob” Knoles, one of Flagstaff's most prominent figures and much beloved father and husband, passed peacefully at the age of 90 with his wife by his side at their home in Holden Beach, North Carolina on August 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Christina Spencer Knoles, seven children, George Robert (“Rob”) Knoles, Jr., Tammy Amundson, Sandra Heath, Michael Knoles, Leslie Knoles, Douglas Knoles and Christopher Knoles, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Bob was born July 23, 1930 and lived in Flagstaff most of his life. He was a Flagstaff High School graduate, lettering in 5 sports. He earned a BS BA from the University of Arizona in 1953 and joined the USAF after college graduation to serve during the Korean War, earning an honorable discharge on September 9, 1955. Bob then purchased the iconic Knoles Bakery, which was founded by his grandfather. He operated the family business successfully until changing careers to become one of Flagstaff's most trusted and successful real estate brokers and developers.

He lived a full and robust life as an avid outdoorsman, golfer and skier, He enjoyed all those activities until the remarkable age of 87. Bob was an Arizona state champion skier and also earned a spot as an alternate on the 1950 Federation of International Ski team ("FIS").