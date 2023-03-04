George Gary Shoemaker, 84 of Carefree, AZ passed away in his home on December 18, 2022. Gary was born in Buckeye, AZ on March 1, 1938 to Ruth and Paul Shoemaker. George graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. Degree, a distinguished military student he was commissioned on May 26,1961 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. George also obtained his MBA at ASU in 1971. George met and married his wife Nancy, of 62 years at ASU and together they had three daughters, Carol Ann, Colleen Kimbrell, Cynthia Lynn. George is a military veteran of the Vietnam war returning to the states in September of 1967. George served in the 4th Infantry Division, and the 22nd Infantry for 11 years, he medically retired a highly decorated Major of the U.S. Army in 1979. George spent the next three decades in Flagstaff AZ managing Bar T Bar Ranch and Meteor Crater Ent. Inc. retiring in 2003. George joined the Scottish American Military Society (SAMS) in 2008 as the post commander of the Flagstaff 2000 for two and a half years before assuming the National Adjutant General position. George loved the Army and as a leader was dedicated to helping his enlisted brothers and sisters in that role providing them with a military memorial service to honor their service. George had an adventurous spirit he loved God, Country, Family, Golf, Cars, and motorcycles, he was a loving husband, and father, a very meticulous detailed oriented individual who’s understanding and compassion for others set a great example for all of us to follow. George is survived by his daughters Colleen, and Cynthia and was predeceased by oldest daughter Carol.