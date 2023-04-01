Gary Joseph Gencarelle

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Gary Joseph Gencarelle. He passed away on March 19, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ at the age of 74.

Gary was a man of many talents. His creativity and craftsmanship were apparent in all aspects of his life. He was an outdoorsman who loved spending time in nature, camping, identifying trees, and walking in the woods. He was also an avid pigeon fancier and took pride in raising and caring for his award-winning birds.

During his long and accomplished career as a master craftsman, Gary created many beautiful furniture reproductions using hand tools and historical techniques. He was also an accomplished blacksmith and leatherworker. Gary passed on his decades of knowledge to the students in his woodworking and blacksmithing classes at Coconino Community College. After retirement from the National Forest Service he could often be found painting or crafting in his backyard studio.

In addition to building furniture, Gary had a great passion for making instruments and playing music. He was a talented musician who could sing as well as play guitar, Native American flute, hand drum, and harmonica. Some days he would play his instruments for hours, filling the house with music.

Gary loved deeply. He was married to the love of his life, Judy, for over 50 years. Their love carried them through the joys and challenges of raising seven children. Gary was dedicated to his family, and worked hard to give them the best life he was able. He taught all his children to be independent, discover their unique gifts, and to do their best to make the world a better place.

Gary is survived by his wife Mary Judith; his children Sharma, Darshan, Chelsea, Salvatore, Aaron, Davna, and Angie; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through his children, his large body of creative work, and the memories he created with friends and family.

Condolences may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com