Gary Brackett

On May 28, 2022 Gary L Brackett left his earthly life for his eternal one. He was born Sept. 18, 1950 to Charles and Mary (Rich) Brackett in Lamesa, TX. He was born again in 1960 to his Heavenly Father in 1960.

As a boy Gary moved to Canon City, Co. where his father became Minister for the Canon City Church of Christ. After Canon City High School, he spent a summer in Alaska with missionaries, before attending York Christian College and Oklahoma Christian College.

On November 23,1968, he married Eileen Root of Canon City. This union was blessed with sons Peter and Andrew. Raising 2 sons to honorable manhood brought 3 treasured grandchildren.

After six years in the Navy, Gary finished his degrees and NAU in Flagstaff, AZ. This thrust him into his many years traveling the world as a research scientist for governments, industry and his own businesses. Most memorable, though, was a trip to Ukraine with his parents on their last missionary journey.

Gary seasoned his career with teaching at Porter Schools in Porter, OK. Then spent his retirement years doing what he loved most: studying, teaching and preaching as Elder for Williams Church of Christ, Williams, AZ.

Gary leaves his wife of 53 years, Eileen; sons Peter and Andrew, grandchildren Jonah, Sarah, and Jacob Brackett; Brother, Terry (Melanie) Brackett; sisters-in-law Hazel Root and Charleen Ledgerwood; and brother-in-law Dalo Dixon.

Preceding him in death, his parents, sister-in-law Billie Dixon, and brother-in-law Gale Root.