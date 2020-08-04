Freddie Colmenero

Freddie M. Colmenero passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Fred was born in Flagstaff on August 7, 1942 to Felix and Stella Colmenero.
Freddie was enlisted in the Navy from 1960 to 1965. He was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers #428. He enjoyed softball and driving his Vette and Harley.
Freddie is survived by his wife of 55 years Sylvia, sons Fred Jr. and Gregory; his two adopted grandchildren Cicilia and Nino, grandchildren Candy, Roxanne (David), Delano (Tiffany) and brother Robert and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stella and Felix, brother Jim and sister Gloria Feliz; and granddaughter Amanda Colmenero.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco De Asis Catholic Church. Donations may be made in Freddie's name to Northland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.
