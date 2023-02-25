Fred Kolar, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Flagstaff Medical Center, Flagstaff, AZ. Fred was born August 13, 1939, in Ithaca, MI, son of the late Fred and Donna Kolar.

Fred graduated from Ithaca High School in 1957, and from General Motors Institute in 1961. On April 25, 1964, he and JoAnn Meyer were united in marriage in Saginaw, MI. The couple lived in Royal Oak, MI, prior to moving to Traverse City, MI, where Fred supervised a small manufacturing plant and then began his own construction company. Upon moving to Flagstaff, AZ, in 1986, he continued to build residential homes.

An avid sportsman, Fred grew up in a rural area, and began trapping, hunting and fishing at a young age which continued throughout his life. Whether traveling with family, camping or taking hunting trips with his brothers, there was always an abundance of outdoor activity.

Throughout the years Fred impacted so many lives: taking young people fishing and hunting, mentoring those in beginning a business, he was extremely generous with his time, a devout Christian, a regular at Ben Avery shooting range, a thoughtful landlord and built quality homes. He enjoyed his beloved cats. He loved eating his wife's homemade pies. His favorite quote when asked if there was anything someone could get him was, "Time and Money".

Fred was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn, children, Bryan Kolar and Michelle Kolar, grandchildren, Nichole (Paul) Belanger and Michael McNeil, great-grandchildren, Christopher Belanger, Katie Belanger, and Elliott McNeil, brothers, Wayne (Becky) Kolar and Jim (Deb Kolar), nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread at his favorite places in Arizona, Colorado and Michigan. Memorials may be given to Coconino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. A church service was held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Flagstaff on Friday, February 24, 2023. Celebration of Life in Peoria, AZ on Monday, March 13th. For more details, contact (208) 410-1836.